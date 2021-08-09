Emory & Henry College anticipating largest incoming class in school’s history

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the new school year begins, many schools and students are excited about the return of in-person learning experiences.

Emory & Henry College is especially excited given the volume of students the administration is preparing for. The school is expecting a new class of 467 students, its largest incoming class to date.

A release from the college states that of the new students, 392 are first-year students, 44 are transfers and 13 are international students.

The release states the incoming class is the largest in the school’s 185-year history.

According to the college, 47% of the incoming class come from outside of Virginia. The new international students represent ten different countries.

Move-in at Emory & Henry begins Thursday, August 12.