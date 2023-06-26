EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials at Emory & Henry broke ground on the university’s new sports complex and accepted a $4 million gift from Food City on Monday.

The college initiated the process of joining NCAA Division II in 2021, sparking the need for updated athletics facilities.

When complete, the Food City Sports Complex will house the track and field, soccer and lacrosse teams.

University leaders say they hope the facility won’t just benefit Emory & Henry students, but youth athletes across the region through hosting athletics tournaments. President John Wells told News Channel 11 that the college has secured an agreement with the Virginia High School League to host high school tournaments when the complex opens.

“Conceivably, you’ll have students who all through their high school years and into their college years will compete here on this facility,” said Wells.

Food City is contributing $4 million to the project, jumpstarting the $15 million overall facility.

“It’s a great project for Emory & Henry, and it’s one that will not only benefit athletes of today but for generations to come,” CEO Steve Smith told News Channel 11.

For Emory & Henry athletes, the new facility will mean a space they can call their own.

Sophomore shot put athlete Madison Osborne told News Channel 11 the track and field team currently shares practice space with students at her high school alma mater, Patrick Henry High School.

“As someone who’s grown up around here and passed by here on the way to school every morning, I’ve always wanted to come here,” said Osborne. “Now that I have a facility that I can do what I love and do it here, it’s even more special.”

The athletic facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.