Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol holds annual Christmas service

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Members and visitors were invited to take part in the church’s annual Christmas celebration on Christmas Day.

Children and adults were greeted with presents as they entered the church through its prominent red doors.

Once they were inside they were able to listen to some beautiful music and Christmas carols.

Joe Dunagan, Director of Emmanuel Episcopal wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to be somewhere they could come and be around others this Christmas.

“To be alone at Christmas, unless you want to be, is just sad so the nature of Emmanuel, the nature of Church everywhere is that we’re family,” said Dunagan.

“We just, do hope that any individuals that are nearby, especially that are aware when we have services and that we’re here for them if they want to come and share services with us that we’d love to see them,” said Vestry member Rachel Morgan.

“It’s just great being able to talk to people who may not have anyone else at home with them and I sorta felt that even if we had one individual come that didn’t have anyone else available to share Christmas with. That was important, it was worth the whole thing, being here for those individuals,” Morgan added.

Even though the church was not able to safely provide a meal for guests this year due to COVID-19, the event was a success.