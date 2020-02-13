Emergency teams, Kentucky State Police at scene of burning derailed train in Pike County

BAD AIBLING, BAVARIA – FEBRUARY 16: Train tracks are seen near the site of last week’s train crash that killed 11 and injured approximately 85 on February 16, 2016 near Bad Aibling, Germany. Investigators are scheduled to announce their findings as to the reasons behind the crash at a press conference later today. Two commuter […]

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to CSX Transportation, a southbound train was headed south when it derailed in Draffin, Kentucky at 7:05 a.m. on Thursday.

CSX told News Channel 11 in a statement that the train consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars.

The train seems to have hit a rockslide, which caused two locomotives and an unknown number of the rail cars to derail into the Big Sandy River, according to CSX.

CSX says there were two crew members on the train, but they were able to get out of the derailed locomotive and make it to shore.

As of 10:00 a.m., one of the locomotives is on fire along with multiple cars.

Kentucky State Police confirmed they are on the scene, along with other local authorities and responders.

CSX has sent its own emergency teams to the scene as well.