JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of U.S. Highway 321 between Elizabethton and Johnson City will be closed starting Friday for emergency road repairs.

U.S. 321 will be closed to westbound traffic between Milligan Highway and the Washington County line beginning at 8 a.m. Eastbound lanes will remain open.

Crews will be making repairs on a depression in the roadway. TDOT said cracking can be seen across both westbound lanes, but especially the right lane, about two-tenths of a mile from the county line.

Westbound drivers will be detoured onto State Route 91 (Elizabethton Highway) and State Route 359 (Milligan Highway).

TDOT said “due to the uncertainty in the scope of the work needed,” it is unclear when the highway will reopen.