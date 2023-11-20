GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Low humidity, drought conditions, and high winds create the right mix for fire danger.

Greene County is working to alert the community about these fire dangers and why it’s important not to burn during these weather conditions.

“The fire dangers have been moderate to high to very high,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Emergency Management Agency. “Our volunteer fire departments and city fire departments are responding to fires daily and multiple fires daily.”

Sipe said with these weather conditions, people don’t realize how easily fires can spread.

“It’s people burning things they shouldn’t be burning and it’s spreading very quickly,” Sipe said. “A simple ember gets away from you and it’s burning five or six acres at a time.”

Greene County is under a burn restriction until Nov. 24, and at that time officials will re-evaluate the weather conditions to determine if the restriction can be lifted.

“We know accidents happen, but we also know there’s a lot of negligence out there,” Sipe said. “We just want to push information out for situational awareness, think before you do something.”

Cherokee National Forest ranger Leslie Morgan said the Black Bear Fire located off Interstate 40 on the Tennessee-North Carolina state line started from a tractor-trailer accident.

“When that wreck happened, something sparked and it ran up the mountain in a really fast head fire,” Morgan said. “It burned 300 acres in a matter of a few hours.”

Morgan added that fire crews can not always rely on aircraft to put out the fire because of terrain, and when that happens, crews have to find other ways to contain the burn.

“Sometimes you just have to back off and go what we call indirect with the fire and use natural barriers, like roads, and trails and maybe rock cliffs or something,” Morgan said. “And then once you get those lines secure you literally fight fire with fire.”

Sipe said that any residents in the area should not burn anything until burn restrictions have been cleared. This also includes fire pits, covered or uncovered.