GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Gray.

The fire is located along Gray Station Road at the former Sittin Bull restaurant.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The fire has resulted in a large smoke plume visible from as far away as Kingsport.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

