HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are working to evacuate an injured hiker in Carter County.

The Carter County Rescue Squad says the hiker is located on a trail to Laurel Falls about three miles from Highway 321.

The hiker has a “possible lower extremity injury” according to John Burleson with the rescue squad.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.