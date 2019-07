GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire destroyed a house and sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at 141 Village Lane off of Old Gray Station Road.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to Chief Chris Rogers with the Gray Volunteer Fire Department.

Rogers says a cat was rescued and taken to a vet.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

Sulphur Springs and Fall Branch volunteer fire departments also responded to the blaze.