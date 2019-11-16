Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion, Va.

Courtesy of Adwolfe VFD via Facebook.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Emergency crews in Marion, Virginia responded to a garage fire Friday around 7:50 p.m.

According to a press release from the Town of Marion, Marion Fire-EMS was dispatched to a garage fire on West Chilhowie Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported flames showing out the roof and the units began a defensive attack to prevent the fire spreading to nearby structures.

The garage was deemed a total loss.

No injuries or additional damage was reported.

Aid was provided by Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and remains under investigation by Marion police and the Virginia State Police.