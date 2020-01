GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Glade Spring.

Firefighters have responded to a building in the 300 block of Town Square Street, according to a town official.

The official says part of the building’s roof has collapsed, but the fire appears to be mostly out.

News Channel 11 has a crew en route to the fire.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.