Emergency crews rescue boater from river in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews rescued a man Tuesday night after his boat began taking on water in the Holston River in Kingsport.

The rescue happened near the Riverfront Seafood Company on Netherland Inn Drive.

According to Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department, the river current pushed the man’s boat into an island and caused it to take on water.

(Photo: Elizabeth Hensley)

(Photo: Elizabeth Hensley)

(Photo: Elizabeth Hensley)

(Photo: Elizabeth Hensley)

(Photo: Elizabeth Hensley)

Emergency crews were able to rescue the man from the island.

Brickey says the boater was not injured and was wearing a life jacket.