JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With bitterly cold temperatures set to hit the region in the coming days, emergency crews are expecting an uptick in calls.

“We expect to be on I-26 most of the weekend and the state does a good job trying to clear and pre-treat as much as they can but we’ll be there for sure,” said Todd Fleenor, a deputy chief with Washington County-Johnson City EMS. “We are expecting some frostbite, hypothermia, and general situations like that. People are going to be slipping on the ice they’re not used to.”

Fleenor and other personnel at Washington County-Johnson City EMS are also expecting to respond to a lot of crashes on icy roadways. They are preparing their crash truck and others in their fleet to be heavily used over the next few days.

“We have chains on all the ambulances and the guys are trained to install them when they’re needed obviously for ice or deep snow, then our fleet of rescue trucks is all four-wheel drive so we can at least usually get somebody to you,” said Fleenor. “We obviously remind our staff to layer up, because if they don’t take care of themselves, they can’t take of anybody. We do that. We throw extra blankets on the units…we tell them to keep their units pretty much completely full of fuel and we always have some extra people on call but we’ll usually have a game plan of probably a couple more.”

Those working the next few days will have extra uniforms and items to keep their crews warm if they can’t get back to the station.

“We’ve made extra gloves, socks, those kinds of things available to our supervisors so in the event of a fire we can keep our hands warm and their feet dry and give them the ability to work longer,” said Assistant Chief Jason Powell with the Johnson City Fire Department.

The holiday weekend is also adding to the stress for emergency crews as more people will be out traveling on the roads and gathering together.

“With more extension cords being used for holiday lighting and more things being plugged in than normal and more people being at home for longer periods of time, they might not be going out and going to work because work’s closed and they’re going to be there,” Powell said. “We definitely think all those things add up to give us a greater opportunity for fires or for accidents to happen.”

Powell says there could be an uptick in accidents from people trying to start fires to stay warm.

“If they have a fireplace or wood stove and they’ve not used it in a number of years or they’ve not used it since last year, they need to make sure that it’s been checked and they’re in a state of functional repair,” Powell explained. “We anticipate an uptick in our calls throughout the next few days but sometimes our calls also increase after these cold events because then we respond to busted sprinkler systems and frozen water, as it begins to unthaw.”

Both Fleenor and Powell say that despite the chains on the trucks, response times could be impacted since they will have to drive slower in ice and snow.