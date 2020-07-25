Emergency crews on scene of structure fire, occupant treated for injuries

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the 200 block of Hicks Road in Jonesborough.

Officials say an occupant of the structure was rescued and transported for injuries.

  • Courtesy of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
  • Courtesy of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
  • Courtesy of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
  • Courtesy of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation, according to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.

Sulphur Springs and Gray Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County/Johnson City EMS responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss