ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are attempting to locate a lost hiker in Carter County.

The hiker is believed to be in the area of Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, according to the Carter County Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad says the hiker may be suffering from hypothermia.

Emergency personnel are currently responding to the area to begin searching.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.