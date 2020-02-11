1  of  14
Embattled J.I. Burton coach, teacher no longer employed by school system

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A J.I. Burton High School teacher and football coach who was suspended last year amid allegations of inappropriate conduct is no longer employed by the school system, a school board member confirmed to News Channel 11 Monday night.

School board member Cory McElroy says James Adams is no longer with Norton City Schools.

An investigation was launched after students reported inappropriate behavior by Adams, who has denied the allegations.

The school board suspended Adams and restricted him from coaching until the investigation was complete.

