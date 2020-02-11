Embattled J.I. Burton coach, teacher no longer employed by school system

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A J.I. Burton High School teacher and football coach who was suspended last year amid allegations of inappropriate conduct is no longer employed by the school system, a school board member confirmed to News Channel 11 Monday night.
School board member Cory McElroy says James Adams is no longer with Norton City Schools.
An investigation was launched after students reported inappropriate behavior by Adams, who has denied the allegations.
The school board suspended Adams and restricted him from coaching until the investigation was complete.
Previous Stories:
- JUST IN: J.I. Burton teacher/coach denied injunction, can’t coach football while investigation continues
- Court documents: Embattled J.I. Burton teacher has been subject of “multiple investigations for misconduct”
- J.I. Burton High School coach accused of sexual harrassment moves case against school board to federal court
- High school coach accused of sexually harassing students could learn his future at J.I. Burton this month
- Court Documents: J.I. Burton H.S. coach wants suspension lifted following allegations of sexual harassment
- Norton vigil shines light on sexual harassment following allegations against local coach
- Norton, Va. coach, teacher accused of sexual harassment and assault