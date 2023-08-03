GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Continous rains Thursday have led to flooding, water rescues and a mudslide in Greene County, according to the county’s emergency management agency (EMA).

Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 5 p.m., a water rescue was underway on Old Stage Road in Chuckey. One person was reportedly stuck in their car and awaiting rescue.

Sipe said the Greeneville Fire Department had conducted three other water rescues during the day. Those reportedly occurred on Snapps Ferry Road, Rufe Taylor Road and near Greeneville High School.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were also working to clear rocks, mud and debris from Rheatown Road as of 5 p.m., Sipe said.

One family was reportedly displaced on Hidden Valley Lane in the Baileyton area after a pond overflowed. Sipe said the family was receiving assistance from the Red Cross, and no injuries were reported.

Flooding in Greeneville and Tusculum had been reported to the EMA throughout the day, Sipe said, and the county has received more than 3 inches of rain. Sipe told News Channel 11 the saturated ground had led to multiple trees falling over roadways in both the county and in Greeneville.