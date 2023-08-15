WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe storms mingled with tornado warnings and watches tore through Northeast Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Among the most impacted areas was Washington County, Tennessee. The National Weather Service (NWS) has dispatched a survey team to Jonesborough Tuesday to analyze the damage.

Washington County Schools were delayed by two hours Tuesday before ultimately being closed.

Washington County and Johnson City Emergency Management Director Rusty Sells told News Channel 11 that as of noon Tuesday, no casualties had been reported from the storms. However, Sells said trees were down across roadways throughout the county, power outages continue to affect residents and some people’s homes are missing parts of their roofs.

News Channel 11’s crews in Jonesborough found no shortage of downed trees. Below are photos of trees down along Carter Lane, West Main Street and at the entrance of the Jackson Heights Apartments.

WJHL Photo (Jonesborough)

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo (Carter Lane, Jonesborough)

WJHL Photo (Carter Lane, Jonesborough)





On West Main Street, a centuries-old white oak, known as Shanks Oak, was ripped from the earth. The oak tree predated the town and according to the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council was declared a Heritage Tree by the town in 2002, which afforded it protection.

The Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian aid organization, was on the scene in Jonesborough with chainsaws and volunteers to help remove trees blocking roads.