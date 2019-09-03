EMA: Microburst caused August porch collapse in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A microburst caused a porch to collapse at a home in Russell County last month, according to emergency management.

The Russell County EMA says no one was hurt when a second-story porch gave way on August 18 at a house in the West Hills section of the county.

According to the EMA, the National Weather Service determined that a microburst happened around 3 p.m. that day between Castlewood and St. Paul.

A microburst is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage on the ground, according to the NWS.

The Russell County EMA says a microburst caused one person’s death at the intersection of Hwy 58 and Mew Road in June 2007 and another caused a mobile home to collapse in 2006.