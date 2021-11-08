EMA Director: Walmart in Lebanon, Va. evacuated due to Freon leak

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Walmart store in Lebanon, Virginia has been evacuated after a chemical leak was discovered Monday afternoon.

According to Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers, the evacuation was caused by a Freon leak in an automotive bay at the store.

Lebanon Police Chief Eric Deskins told News Channel 11 that the leak was first reported around 1:40 p.m. and that no one was transported by ambulance or medically examined due to exposure.

As of 2:44 p.m., Powers said the building remains evacuated while it is aired out.

According to Powers, Freon is not highly toxic.

Deskins said the Lebanon Fire Department has estimated it will be safe to re-enter the building around 4 p.m.