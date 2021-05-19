EMA Director: Vehicle explosion leads to Russell Co. house fire Saturday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County home was seriously damaged Saturday after a vehicle reportedly exploded.

According to a release from Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers, crews were called to a fire on Vine Street in Lebanon, Virginia at 12:02 p.m.

The release states a vehicle had exploded and set fire to the nearby home.

“The vehicle was destroyed and the home was heavily damaged by the fire,” Powers wrote.

The owner received minor injuries, and his dog was found safe and uninjured.

Powers stated the following departments responded to the sene:

  • Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department
  • Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department
  • Lebanon Town Police
  • Lebanon Lifesaving Crew
  • Russell County Sheriff’s Office
  • Russell County EMA

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Russell County EMA have been helping the resident of the home meet immediate needs, according to Powers.

