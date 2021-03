RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are responding to a fully-involved structure fire in Honaker, Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

According to Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers, crews began responding to the fire at a home in the 500 block of Chestnut Road just after 12 p.m.

The Honaker Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department and New Garden Rescue Squad are responding to the scene.

Powers said no further information is available as of 12:30 p.m.