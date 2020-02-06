EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate

1  of  3
flooding_53617

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A flood emergency has been declared in Dickenson County, Virginia.

According to Dickenson County EMA Director Richard Thacker, anyone in low-lying areas needs to evacuate the area now.

Thacker told News Channel 11 that all low-lying roads in the county are closed.

Thackers says Route 83 at the Dickenson and Buchanan County line is closed, and Route 80 in Clinchco is closed.

RELATED: LIST: Road closures in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

Earlier Thursday morning, Dickenson County EMA reported a large tree blocking travel in the 200 block of Indian Creek Road, as well as a downed tree that closed Copperhead Road.

EMA also reported a rock slide on Route 80 earlier Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 as we bring you updates online and on-air.

