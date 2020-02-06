EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A flood emergency has been declared in Dickenson County, Virginia.

According to Dickenson County EMA Director Richard Thacker, anyone in low-lying areas needs to evacuate the area now.

Thacker told News Channel 11 that all low-lying roads in the county are closed.

Thackers says Route 83 at the Dickenson and Buchanan County line is closed, and Route 80 in Clinchco is closed.

Earlier Thursday morning, Dickenson County EMA reported a large tree blocking travel in the 200 block of Indian Creek Road, as well as a downed tree that closed Copperhead Road.

EMA also reported a rock slide on Route 80 earlier Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 as we bring you updates online and on-air.