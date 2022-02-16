HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brush fire in Hawkins County has drawn crews to the Grassy Creek Road area Wednesday afternoon.

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller said shortly after noon that the fire was active. The Tennessee Division of Forestry Current Wildfires Map reports the fire is active after first being reported around 11:55 a.m.

PHOTO: WJHL

The wildfire map states that the fire is not contained at all as of 12:30 p.m. The division of forestry does not have an estimated size of the fire.

On Friday, Feb. 11 a previous wildfire in Hawkins County burned more than 100 acres and prompted evacuations in some areas. No homes were damaged in that fire, and it was fully contained later that day.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Storm Team 11 have both stated that Northeast Tennessee is in high danger of experiencing wildfires Wednesday.