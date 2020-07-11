EMA director: Carter Co. crews searching for possible plane crash site after beacon goes off

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials in Carter County told News Channel 11 that a beacon signal indicated a possible plane crash on Holston Mountain.

Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Smith said he got the initial call around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

An emergency beacon is reportedly going off on Holston Mountain. Crews are using Panhandle Road for access to the search area.

Crews from EMA and the rescue squad are on scene searching for possible wreckage. However, no sign of a plane has been found yet, according to Smith.

