EMA Director: 9 water rescues, as many as 100 road closures in Greene County since Thursday flooding

Photo: Pottertown Road in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Around 100 estimated roads in Greene County are closed after flooding in the region began Thursday.

According to Greene County Interim EMA Director Heather Sipe, there have been nine water rescues executed by Greeneville Emergency & Rescue since the flooding began. No injuries were reported at any of the rescues.

Sipe also said four animal rescues have been executed by Greene County Animal Control since Thursday.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management will meet to verify all the roads along highways that are closed or impassable.

Sipe told News Channel 11 that some of the main roads that are closed and ought to avoided included:

  • Pottertown Road
  • Old Baileyton Road
  • Areas of Horton Highway
  • All roads off of Lick Creek

The Nolichucky River is also forecast to crest at 9.4 feet, which is under the 10-foot crest that marks Action Stage.

Residents along the Nolichucky are warned to be alert and prepared to leave if required.

