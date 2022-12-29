GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can.

Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone needing EMA assistance for the following water needs is asked to call (423) 798-1729 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Potable Water: Water Distribution

Anyone whose home is without water service due to the current shortage is eligible to pick up an emergency supply of water from the EMA Office, located at 311 CCU Blvd. Suite 2. The water is only to be used for personal, family or pet consumption, and the EMA asks that people who do have water or do not expect to be without for long allow others to access this supply first.

For farmers whose ponds continue to freeze, the EMA encourages them to keep working to break up the ice. The agency and Volunteer Fire Association of Greene County can provide assistance to help livestock get water.

Residents whose wells have frozen and are unable to draw water can call the EMA during regular hours for assistance.



Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a limited countywide declaration of emergency due to the water issues Wednesday.