WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Waters are receding Friday after overnight and morning rains led to flooding across Washington County, Tennessee.

However, for some residents, clean-up is just beginning. County officials told News Channel 11 that nine people have been displaced as a result of the floods.

Tim Reunion recounted the sight of the rising waters in his home Friday.

“We just had waded through the water and it was about waist deep,” Reunion said. “I went up to the garage and just set up there and watched it go down.”

He said kitchen appliances and furniture alike floated through his home as the waters rose.

“The refrigerator was up and everything, it turned them all over,” Reunion said. “Everything in there. And we got a hot tub in there and it picked it up and turned it flat. We bought like a new couch and stuff and it picked him up and turned him flat.”

County officials have spent hours surveying the damage as the floodwaters receded. Washington County Emergency Management Director Rusty Sells said his crews will have a more clear idea of the damage once all the water has drained.

“We’ve had some preliminary reports that we’ve had some roadways damaged,” Sells said. “There’s a bridge currently up in the city right now, Johnson City, that they’re looking at to see if it’s actually damaged or not still under water. So we’re waiting on the water to resolve a little bit.”

Some people count themselves lucky the damage wasn’t worse. Jane Ebberts estimated the damage to her driveway totals around $5,000.

“We just finished building this house and put our driveway in and everything,” Ebberts said. “So for us, it’s kind of starting over now on the driveway, but we feel very fortunate that we didn’t lose the entire driveway.”

Others impacted said these floods have forced them to start over completely.

“I figure everything in the house has been wiped out, waist down,” Reunion said. “All the beds, all the linens.”