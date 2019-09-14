Elk Mills Poga Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house, BBQ fundraiser

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elk Mills Poga Volunteer Fire Department held a community event today.

People were encouraged to come to the station to learn about how to protect their homes in the case of a forest fire.

Don’t forget about our Open house and BBQ today! Kids receive a free hot dog plate while supplies last. If you’re not up… Posted by Elk Mills Poga Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, September 14, 2019

Barbeque plates were available for $5, which helps to cover the cost of a new boat the department purchased.

“We purchased this boat. It’s going to be our fireboat. It’s going to have an onboard pump, it will have a deck gun and such on it,” Fire Chief Walsh said. “And this is not only for houseboat fires. It will help on the houses that you have on the lake, and we did this dinner and meeting today to help raise money for the boat.”

Fire Chief Walsh says this is a great way to connect with and inform the community.