Elizabethton’s First Fridays celebrate local businesses with live music, art and more

ELIZABETHTHON, Tenn. (WJHL) — June 4 marked Elizabethton’s second First Friday event, bringing in folks with live music, interactive art activities and specials at local participating businesses.

Doors in downtown stayed open longer than usual on Friday night to ensure no one missed out on the specials and discounts — an aim to promote local businesses.

We spoke with Rita Russell, the owner of Simple Blessings, who said First Fridays act as a unique effort to bring the community together.

“First Fridays — it’s a great way to bring new people in who may not get a chance to come during the week and everything, so it’s just a great opportunity for people to come out and see what’s going on,” she said.

In addition to shop specials, a trio of Disney princesses also made an appearance at First Friday to meet and greet with fans.

Cinderella, Aurora and Belle added magic to the event, but it was another normal evening for them.

“Well, I don’t want to speak for my friends, but for me personally, I love to spread kindness and joy, so this is such a great town to do this in; I know this town very well,” said Cinderella. “We are just so excited to be here!”

Also at Friday’s event was a musical performance by Spank along with art activities such as painting, live mural art and story painting.

Those who missed the event can plan ahead to join in on the fun next month; First Friday in downtown Elizabethton will launch again on July 2, featuring a live performance by Monday Night Social.

Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and last until 11 p.m. that night and will include a Firefly 5K as well as art activities in the downtown breezeways.

For more information of upcoming events, CLICK HERE.

First Fridays are made possible by Main Street, The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance and the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation.