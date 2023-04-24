ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the lineup and schedule for this year’s First Friday Concerts in the Park.

A release from the department said the 2023 season kicks off on May 5. Concerts occur from 7-9 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park on the first Friday of each month through August and are free to the public.

Food trucks will be on-site at each show, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

This year’s lineup features the following performances, all taking place on Friday nights this summer:

May 5– Gents & Liars, self-proclaimed groove engineers based out of Johnson City.

June 2– The Kindest People, a four-piece indie/garage band from Johnson City.

July 7– Fritz & Co., a staple to Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Fest with genre-defying material.

August 4– Joey’s Van, a pop-punk cover band paying homage to the millennial punk scene.

Elizabethton Parks and Rec thanked Carter County Bank in the release for supporting local music and providing free concerts to the public through its sponsorship. More information on First Friday Concerts in the Park can be found on Elizabethton’s Parks and Rec’s social media.