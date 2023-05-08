ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In part with the 2023 Covered Bridge Jams, the City of Elizabethton will host a special bluegrass event on Saturday, June 17.

The Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree will feature Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Stemwinder, Tim Decker and Tennessee River.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s Bluegrass Jamboree and hope that everyone in the community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some awesome music in a beautiful setting,” said Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney.

The Jamboree is set to begin at 5 p.m. on June 17 and is free to the public.