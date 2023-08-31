ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several Elizabethton organizations banded together Thursday to host a free community workshop aimed at educating the public on caring for the elderly.

The Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, Silver Angels of Tennessee – Carter and the Elizabethton Senior Center arranged for a panel of experts to cover topics related to the matter at the senior center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Some of the topics covered included conservatorship, wills, both hospice and in-home care and managing insurance.

“Resources like this weren’t available when we first went on that endeavor in our lives,” said Kelly Kitchens, Programming and Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton Parks and Rec. “And so it’s just a great way to really think about the future or if you’re already in a situation like this where you are merging homes like this, merging household, just a lot of experts in the field of different facets of just caring for your elderly parents.”

Elizabethton Parks and Rec also held a party at Walter Curtis Park right outside of the senior center that included lunch, dessert and a live concert by Tennessee Backroads.