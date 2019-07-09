Elizabethton woman sentenced to 14 years for conspiring to distribute meth

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton woman will spend time in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Casey Hannah Howren to 14 years in prison on Monday.

Howren pleaded guilty in December to conspiring with Pedro Cortez-Gomez and Kayla Leanne Reaves to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Investigators say she admitted to distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of meth primarily in Greene and Washington counties.

In April, Cortez-Gomez, who is in the country illegally, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Reaves, who is from the Afton community, was sentenced to 41 months.