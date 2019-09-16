Elizabethton woman says bullets from officer-involved shooting entered her home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton woman told News Channel 11 she was thankful to be alive after bullets from an officer-involved shooting reportedly entered her home.

TBI officials said that officer-involved shooting left the male suspect dead.

The suspect sent police on a chase from East Elk Avenue to the 200 block of Academy Street, where he fired shots at two officers. Both officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

A woman who lives on Academy Street told News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp that she woke up to gunshots and that several of those shots entered her home.

“Coming down my stairs, there’s three bullet holes coming around the corner, I don’t know how many,” Debbie Meyer said. “There’s a bunch of them down here. So if I had been not scared and nosey, if I had come down those stairs at any point, a bullet would have went through me.”

Neighbors tell me a shoot-out between Elizabethton Police and a suspect resulted in dozens of shots being fired into this home. The suspect in this officer-involved shooting pulled a gun on officers, who fatally shot him. The woman who lives here says she feels lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Xclk5qHPis — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) September 16, 2019

Neither of those officers were injured in this case.

The TBI is currently investigating this case.

