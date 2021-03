ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton woman is hoping to set a record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh items.

Donna Fee has been collecting Winnie the Pooh items for more than three decades…from stuffed animals to clocks to clothing and more.

According to Guinness World Records, the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia is 14,314 items.

Fee says Guinness is expected to make a visit to her collection in the near future.