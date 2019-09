CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms an Elizabethton woman died Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 40.

The crash reportedly happened in the afternoon hours on I-40 in the western part of Cumberland County.

Tiffany Jones was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson when she lost control and hit a guard rail.

She was ejected from the motorcycle.

Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details have been made available at this time.