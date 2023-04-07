ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reaching 100 years of age is quite the feat, but what about 106?

That’s the latest accomplishment for Martha Odom of Elizabethton as she rings in yet another year on Mother Earth.

Odom is described by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She has created quite the family tree with 7 children and a total of 17 grandchildren.

As the matriarch of the Odom family, she has been able to share her years of life experiences with those around her; including the fact that she’s lived through 6 major wars and not one, but two pandemics.

Her family told News Channel 11 she enjoys watching wildlife, camping, quilting, and spending time with her family.

From all of us at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, we wish Martha Odom a happy 106th birthday!