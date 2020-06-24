Elizabethton woman banned from Walmart for shoplifting arrested for shoplifting at Walmart, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police charged an Elizabethton woman who was banned from all Walmart stores for shoplifting with burglary after she was caught shoplifting from Walmart, according to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department.

Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Road, on Monday night. When officers arrived, loss prevention associates told them that Autumn Bradshaw, 24, 179 Earl Williams Road, and another person tried to hide items and exit the store without paying for them, according to the release.

The release said that store employees gave the officers a traspass notice for Bradshaw for a prior shoplifting incident at the same store. Officers said they discovered that Bradshaw pleaded guilty to the previous shoplifting incident and is currently banned from all Walmart properties.

Officers arrested Bradshaw and charged her with burglary. She is jailed at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond and will be arraigned this afternoon.