Elizabethton woman arrested for trespassing after allegedly swimming nude in hotel pool, defecating on sidewalk

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested in Elizabethton Friday after trespassing in a hotel she had been barred from since July 21.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, Pamela Greene was arrested after she did not listen to officers who told her to leave the Americourt Hotel.

Hotel management told officers Greene had been told to stay off the property after she allegedly defecated on the sidewalk, swam nude in the pool, and wrapped an oxygen cord around property belonging to the hotel and then dragging in on the floor.

Greene was taken to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing.

She is due in court on August 13.