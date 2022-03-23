ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new business is taking shape in Elizabethton that will offer customers a unique way to see the sites the surrounding areas have to offer.

Pedals on Rails is a new bicycle rental shop located on East E Street, near the Tweetsie Trail. The business will offer bike rentals three days a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday that customers can rent for either a couple of hours or a whole day.

Customers will be able to choose from a selection of cruiser bikes, e-bikes, kids’ bikes and rovers. You can visit the Pedals on Rails website to learn more or book a bike.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber and Main Street Elizabethton will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bike rental shop on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.