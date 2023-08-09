ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton is warning drivers to plan ahead Saturday if they plan to travel close to a contemporary Christian concert.

In a social media post, the city said roughly 5,000 people or more are expected to attend the Tweetsie Trail Jams concert featuring Casting Crowns and Jordan Feliz.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., at Citizens Bank Stadium, but the city warns that traffic around Elizabethton High School and West Elk Avenue may be heavy as early as 2 p.m. and is expected to pick up again around 10 p.m. at the conclusion of the concert.

City officials stated in the post that several concert-goers may be visiting Elizabethton for the first time, and drivers are asked to use caution. No road closures are planned for the event, but traffic signals could be altered to help the crowd disperse at the end of the event.