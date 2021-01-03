Elizabethton Walmart Supercenter to close temporarily for sanitizing

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Walmart spokesperson announced the temporary closure of its supercenter location in Elizabethton for cleaning.

The location at 1001 Over Mountain Dr. will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday and remain closed until its reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 a.m.

Walmart released the following statement in regard to the closure: