Elizabethton VFW teams up with Second Harvest to provide meals to veterans

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166 in Elizabethton teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide meals to veterans and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, 12 families participated. This week, more than 80 preregistered.

The VFW post expected to hand out more than 100 boxes of food to veterans and their families.

With the coronavirus and everything, this was our second month and I pushed, really pushed, getting it out there and in one month, we went from 12 veterans to over 80,” said Lynna Weston of the VFW.

Second Harvest received a grant from Food Lion to help veterans’ families.