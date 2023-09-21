ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days kicks off Friday, and the city is preparing by starting road closures.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, several roads will be closed in sections to prepare for the annual celebration, according to the Elizabethton Police Department.

The following roads will be closed starting Thursday night:

North Riverside Drive from Mapes to East Elk Avenue

E Street from Post Office Street to North Riverside Drive

On Friday, more road closures will go into effect. Those include:

East Elk from Riverside Drive to Main Street

Academy Street from East Second Street to East Elk Avenue

Third Street from Main Street to the Covered Bridge

The police department stated that South Riverside Drive will be open to southbound traffic only starting Friday.

Contemporary Christian artist Colton Dixon will headline the festival and perform on Sunday. Sister Sadie will perform Friday, and the Gatlin Brothers as well as Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will take the stage Saturday.

For more information on Covered Bridge Days, visit the event’s website.