Elizabethton to open Franklin Pool on Monday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton Parks and Recreation announced that the Franklin Pool will open for guests on Monday, May 31.

According to a press release from the department, the summertime attraction is located between Sycamore Shoals State Park and Sycamore Shoals Hospital and features a Splash Pad alongside normal watersports. Swimmers can expect the facility to be ready by Memorial Day.

“After being closed last year, we are thrilled to be able to offer our citizens a relaxing day at the pool once again,” said David Nanney, Recreation Manager. “The Franklin Pool offers a Splash Pad, two diving boards and two newly renovated tennis and pickleball courts so be sure to give us a visit this Summer.”

Hours for the pool are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for adults, and children under age 5 get in free when accompanied by an adult.

If you’re planning a pool party, reservations and season passes are available starting on Monday by calling 423-547-6280.

For more information regarding pool activities and other Parks and Recreation Department programs, click here.