ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hoping to battle those back-to-school blues, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation will host an evening of fun this Saturday at Kiwanis Park.

“Party in the Park” will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park, which is located on the corner of West G Street and Carter Boulevard.

The free event will include inflatables, a magician act, balloon animals, and games.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a free hotdog, side, and drink.