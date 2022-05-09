CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton announced Monday that this year’s Covered Bridge Jams will feature a new standout act.

According to a release from the city, the “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree” will be headlined by Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

Moore and company have performed at the Grand Ole Opry a number of times, with over a dozen International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards throughout their career.

In addition to the international name, city officials said local music will be represented in the form of a performance from the Trinity Valley Travelers.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s Bluegrass Jamboree and hope that everyone in the community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some awesome music in a beautiful setting,” Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney said. “We are truly delighted to bring this special musical event that showcases an internationally known artist, Russell Moore & III Tyme Out and the beauty of our historic Covered Bridge Park and downtown Elizabethton.”

The jamboree is free and open to the public, with performances beginning at 5 p.m. on June 11.