Elizabethton teen awarded $2,500 grant from Pop-Tarts, United Way to aid community

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 18-year-old from Elizabethton was announced as a recipient of a $2,500 grant from the United Way and Pop-Tarts to improve her community.

According to a release from United Way, Jocelyn Marr was was announced as a recipient of the grant on Friday. The grant is one of 20 awarded to young people ages 13-22 across the country.

The grants are part of the Unwrap the Future Challenge, which calls on young people to improve their communities by addressing issues like food insecurity, mental health, bullying and more.

The release states the grant was awarded to Marr for her “idea to increase awareness of mental health among men.”

Marr will work with United Way of East TN Highlands, Carter County Drug Prevention and Red Legacy Recovery as efforts continue and the grant is put to use.