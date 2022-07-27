ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton High School teacher has been selected as one of the Tennessee Department of Education’s (TDOE) nine finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.

According to a release from the department, one teacher from each of the state’s eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas was chosen, along with one from the Shelby County area. Three are chosen from West Tennessee, three from Middle Tennessee and three from East Tennessee.

Representing the “First Tennessee” CORE Region is Meg Foster from Elizabethton High School. According to her staff profile on the school’s website, Foster teaches drama and is the instructor for the Cyclone Experience program.

Foster’s finalist status drew praise from state lawmakers. The release included the following statements of congratulations:

“I applaud each finalist who has been nominated for Tennessee’s 2022 Teacher of the Year Award, and I am especially proud of Ms. Megan Foster for her efforts in having such a positive impact on the lives of the students she has worked with throughout the years, as well as those that will be a product of her teaching in the future. Megan is a great example of a teacher that gives their all for the young students whom will determine the future of our state. Tennessee is lucky to have not just a few, but 9 finalists for this prestigious award.” State Senator Rusty Crowe

“Being named a finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year is an incredible accomplishment. I congratulate Meg Foster on being recognized for her hard work and commitment to the students of Elizabethton High School. Her efforts highlight the tremendous impact educators have every day on the lives of students across our state.” State Representative John B. Holsclaw Jr.

Each of the nine finalists will be able to serve on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council under Commissioner Penny Schwinn. The teacher who is named the winner will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an education ambassador for Tennessee throughout the year.

The Tennessee Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in the fall.